US Denounces China Ban On BBC World News, Urges Media Freedom

Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:30 AM

US denounces China ban on BBC World News, urges media freedom

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The United States on Thursday sharply criticized China for banning BBC World news following a report on treatment of the Uighur community, urging Beijing to allow free access to media.

"We absolutely condemn the PRC's decision to ban BBC World News," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"We call on the PRC and other nations with authoritarian controls over their population to allow their full access to the internet and media freedom."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

