UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Dentists, Veterinarians, Med Students Approved To Give Covid Shots

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

US dentists, veterinarians, med students approved to give Covid shots

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden's administration on Friday announced new personnel such as dentists, veterinarians and health care students will be recruited to the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination effort.

The move came as the country was poised to soon administer the 100 millionth shot since its inoculation campaign began on December 14.

Biden wants every adult to be eligible for a vaccine by May 1, with the goal of beginning to return to normal by July 4, the United States' independence day.

"The Department of Health and Human Services will launch a new portal to help individuals determine where they can sign up to volunteer to administer shots," Marcella Nunez-Smith, who leads the administration's health equity task force, told reporters.

The administration previously authorized any physician or most classes of nurse either active or retired in the past five years to administer the shots.

With the new action, more classes of vaccinators have been authorized including dentists, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), midwives, optometrists, paramedics, physician assistants, podiatrists, respiratory therapists and veterinarians.

Students in those categories are also authorized.

The United States is currently vaccinating around 2.2 million shots per day, while almost 65 percent of Americans 65 and older have gotten at least their first shot.

The state of Michigan said Friday it wanted to drop eligibility requirements for vaccines by April 5, effectively ushering in "open season" for all adults.

Alaska became the first state to eliminate priority groups on Tuesday.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have all been authorized for emergency use, and the companies are set to deliver more than enough to cover the entire US population by mid-year.

AstraZeneca and Novavax are also carrying out late stage clinical trials for their vaccines that could also be authorized if they perform comparably to those already being distributed, and are still required.

Related Topics

Independence United States April May July December All Million

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt, KE join hands for Quicker Electricity ..

2 hours ago

KMC, Sindh Police ink MoU to uplift KMC's Emergenc ..

2 hours ago

Karachi likely to experience warm weather on Satur ..

37 minutes ago

Van der Poel takes revenge with Tirreno-Adriatico ..

37 minutes ago

Gunathilaka hits 96 as Sri Lanka make 273-8 in sec ..

37 minutes ago

WFP Chief Says Houthis Show Cooperation in Scaling ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.