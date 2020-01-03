UrduPoint.com
US Deploying Up To 3,500 Troops To Middle East After Soleimani Killing: Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:50 PM

US deploying up to 3,500 troops to Middle East after Soleimani killing: official

Washington, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The US is deploying up to 3,500 more troops to the middle East in a show of force, a Pentagon official said Friday, after an American drone killed a top Iranian general.

The reinforcements will come from the 82nd Airborne Division's Global Response Force, which already supplied several hundred extra troops to the region earlier this week as tensions grew over an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.

The move came as tensions soared following the US killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' operations arm whom Washington said was behind attacks on US facilities in Iraq in recent months.

