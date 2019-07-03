US designates Balochistan Liberation Army a terrorist group

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The United States has designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a terrorist organization, a move seen here as a significant step towards further improving Islamabad- Washington relations.

BLA is an armed separatist group which was involved in many attacks on law enforcement agencies and civilians in Balochistan. BLA has carried out several terrorist attacks in the past year, including a suicide attack in August 2018 that targeted some foreign engineers in Balochistan, a November 2018 attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, and a May 2019 attack against a luxury hotel in Gwadar, Balochistan, the State Department said in its designation.

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States later this month, his first as the head of Pakistani government.

The State Department said it was classifying the BLA as a global terrorist group, making it a crime for anyone in the United States to assist the militants and freezing any US assets they may have.

"The Department of State has designated the Balochistan Liberation Army and Hizbullah operative Husain Ali Hazzima as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) under Executive Order (EO) 13224," the department added.

"Additionally, the Department of State has amended the terrorist designations of Jundallah to reflect the group's new Primary name Jaish al-Adl and associated aliases. These aliases have been added to the group's designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), and as an SDGT under EO 13224," the State Department said.

The department has also reviewed and maintained the FTO designation of Jundallah.

"Today's actions seek to deny Hazzima, BLA, and Jaish al-Adl the resources to plan and carry out terrorist attacks. All of their property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them." The State Department further said that Jundallah, which was designated as an FTO and SDGT in 2010, began using the new name Jaish al-Adl and associated aliases in 2012. Since its inception, the group has engaged in numerous attacks that have killed scores of Iranian civilians and government officials, including a February, 2019 suicide bombing and the October 2018 kidnapping of Iranian security personnel...

"Today's actions notify the U.S. public and the international community that Hazzima and BLA have committed, or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism, and that Jundallah, having adopted the new name Jaysh al-Adl, continues to engage in terrorism that threatens the national security of the United States. Terrorist designations expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and deny them access to the U.S. financial system. Moreover, designations can assist the law enforcement activities of U.S. agencies and other governments."