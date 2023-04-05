Close
US Details New $2.6 Bn Military Aid Package For Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Washington, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The United States on Tuesday unveiled details of $2.6 billion in new military aid for Ukraine's war against invading Russian forces, including ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket systems, artillery rounds and small arms.

"The United States will continue... to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The package also features munitions for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, as well as ammunition and anti-tank missiles used by Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles that Washington previously promised to Kyiv.

And it includes 120 mm tank ammunition, which a senior US defense official told journalists "will support Ukraine's newly formed armored tank battalions as well as Abrams tanks that the United States has committed." The Abrams tanks are expected to be delivered to Ukraine by fall of this year, while other Western heavy tanks -- British Challengers and German Leopards -- have already arrived.

Most of the aid -- $2.1 billion -- comes in the form of Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds, which pay for procurement of equipment from the defense industry.

The remaining $500 million is drawn from existing US stocks, meaning it will arrive on the battlefield sooner.

