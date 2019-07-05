US: Detention Of Tanker Loaded With Iranian Crude 'excellent News'
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:10 AM
Washington, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :White House National Security Advisor John Bolton applauded the interception by Britain's Gibraltar Thursday of a supertanker believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, saying the ship was breaking international sanctions on Tehran.
"Excellent news: UK has detained the supertanker Grace I laden with Iranian oil bound for Syria in violation of EU sanctions," Bolton tweeted.
"America & our allies will continue to prevent regimes in Tehran & Damascus from profiting off this illicit trade," he said.