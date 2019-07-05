UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US: Detention Of Tanker Loaded With Iranian Crude 'excellent News'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

US: Detention of tanker loaded with Iranian crude 'excellent news'

Washington, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :White House National Security Advisor John Bolton applauded the interception by Britain's Gibraltar Thursday of a supertanker believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, saying the ship was breaking international sanctions on Tehran.

"Excellent news: UK has detained the supertanker Grace I laden with Iranian oil bound for Syria in violation of EU sanctions," Bolton tweeted.

"America & our allies will continue to prevent regimes in Tehran & Damascus from profiting off this illicit trade," he said.

Related Topics

Syria Osama Bin Laden White House Damascus Oil Gibraltar Tehran United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

2 hours ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

2 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

2 hours ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

2 hours ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

2 hours ago

Sheep shearers flock to world championship in Fran ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.