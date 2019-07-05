US: Detention of tanker loaded with Iranian crude 'excellent news'

(@imziishan)

Washington, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :White House National Security Advisor John Bolton applauded the interception by Britain's Gibraltar Thursday of a supertanker believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, saying the ship was breaking international sanctions on Tehran.

"Excellent news: UK has detained the supertanker Grace I laden with Iranian oil bound for Syria in violation of EU sanctions," Bolton tweeted.

"America & our allies will continue to prevent regimes in Tehran & Damascus from profiting off this illicit trade," he said.