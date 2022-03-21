UrduPoint.com

US Determines Myanmar Military Committed Genocide Against Rohingya: Official

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 09:00 AM

US determines Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya: official

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The United States has determined that the violence committed by the military in Myanmar against the Rohingya minority amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, a US official told AFP Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar since 2017 after a military crackdown that is now the subject of a genocide case at the United Nation's highest court in The Hague.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to officially announce the determination in remarks during a visit on Monday to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, where an exhibit titled "Burma's Path to Genocide" -- using a former name for the country -- is on display.

Blinken said in December last year during a visit to Malaysia that the United States was looking "very actively" at whether the treatment of the Rohingya might "constitute genocide.

" Around 850,000 Rohingya are languishing in camps in neighboring Bangladesh while another 600,000 members of the community remain in Myanmar's southwestern Rakhine state.

The case opened against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice in 2019 has been complicated by a military coup last year that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and her civilian government, triggering mass protests and a bloody crackdown.

The Nobel peace laureate, who faced criticism from rights groups for her involvement in the Rohingya case, is now under house arrest and on trial by the same generals she defended at The Hague.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Minority Washington Visit San The Hague Same Myanmar United States Malaysia December Sunday 2017 2019 Muslim From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

24 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

1 day ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>