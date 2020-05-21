UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diner Arrested For Shooting Cook In Face Mask Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:10 AM

US diner arrested for shooting cook in face mask row

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :A would-be diner suspected of shooting a US restaurant employee after he was denied service for refusing to wear a face mask has been arrested for attempted murder, police said Wednesday.

Kelvin Watson, 27, was detained Monday, after police responded to a late-night fight and gunshot last week at a Waffle House in the western state of Colorado.

The suspect had twice been refused service at the restaurant a day before the shooting for failing to wear a face covering, according to the arrest affidavit seen by AFP.

Witnesses said the suspect had placed a handgun on the counter and told a cook "I can blow your brains out right now," the document states.

The following night the suspect returned to the restaurant and, after being told to leave, allegedly struck the cook and pursued him from the building.

"Once outside, the suspect made numerous statements to the effect of, 'You better shut the fuck up and serve me,'" before shooting the cook once, the victim told police.

The victim is recovering in hospital, police confirmed to AFP Wednesday.

The Waffle House in Aurora was open only for delivery and takeout services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Charges of first-degree attempted murder are set to be filed Friday.

The defendant was released on a $100,000 bond posted Tuesday, the district attorney's office said.

Related Topics

Murder Police Aurora From Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

1 hour ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

1 hour ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

2 hours ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

2 hours ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.