UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Disaster Group Opens Camp Hospital In Italy's North

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:10 AM

US disaster group opens camp hospital in Italy's north

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :A US disaster relief group opened a field hospital on Friday in Italy's north, as the country's coronavirus death toll showed no sign of tailing off.

Samaritan's Purse, a Christian disaster response group based in North Carolina, began setting up the respiratory care unit in Cremona, about 90 kilometres (60 miles) southeast of Milan, and expected to receive its first patients later Friday.

The unit, located in the parking lot across from the city hospital, provides eight intensive care unit beds equipped with ventilators, 20 beds for general care, a laboratory and pharmacy, and is set to expand over the weekend.

"We came here because our fellow brothers and sisters, our Italian brothers and sisters, are hurting," said Kelly Suter, health director of the new hospital.

The Lombardy region's top health official, Giulio Gallera, said the new hospital would provide sorely needed help for the overloaded Cremona hospital, which like others in Italy's north are struggling to keep up with the constant inflow of patients suffering from respiratory failure from the virus.

But the new unit "also has a symbolic value," Gallera added.

"Women and men who come to the other side of the world to help us and work with us to defeat the coronavirus - it's wonderful.

" On Friday, members of the team, soldiers and volunteers from Italy's civil protection unit readied the camp, unloading boxes within the white tents and setting up equipment. Some in white protective suits disinfected the area, while military trucks unloaded supplies.

A second airlift is planned for Saturday to expand the camp into 14 tents, with a total of 68 beds. Samaritan's Purse said that it would have nearly 70 doctors, nurses, technicians, and other specialists working at the weekend.

Italy's overwhelmed hospitals in the north, the centre of the country's outbreak, are scrambling for more doctors and nurses to care for coronavirus cases and face a shortage of ventilators.

On Friday, Italy's civil protection unit announced another 627 deaths from the coronavirus, a new record. That figure included 381 deaths within the Lombardy region, where Cremona is located.

In the past year, Samaritan's Purse has sent disaster relief teams to major global disasters, including the ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, and Hurricane Dorian, in the Bahamas, the group said.

Related Topics

Shortage World Milan Italy Bahamas Congo Mozambique Women Christian From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

1 minute ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

16 minutes ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

39 minutes ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

39 minutes ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

2 hours ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.