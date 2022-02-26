US Dismisses Moscow Offer Of Talks With Kyiv
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2022 | 02:00 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States on Friday dismissed Russia's offer of talks with Ukraine as not serious, and called on Moscow to show its commitment to diplomacy by withdrawing troops from the country.
After invading Ukraine, "now we see Moscow suggesting diplomacy take place at the barrel of a gun. This is not real diplomacy," State Department spokesman Ned price said.