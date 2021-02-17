UrduPoint.com
US 'disturbed' By New Charge Against Myanmar's Suu Kyi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

US 'disturbed' by new charge against Myanmar's Suu Kyi

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The United States on Tuesday condemned a new charge slapped on Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and renewed demands for her release.

"We are disturbed by reports that the military has charged State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi with additional criminal acts," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"We call on the Burmese military to immediately release all unjustly detained civilian and political leaders, journalists and human rights activists and other members of civil society as well as to restore the democratically elected government."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

