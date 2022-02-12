US does not believe Putin has made 'final decision' on Ukraine: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States believes there is a "very distinct possibility" Russia will invade Ukraine but does not know if Vladimir Putin has made a "final decision," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday.

"The way that he has built up his forces and put them in place... makes it clear to us that there's a very distinct possibility that Russia will choose to act militarily," Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

"Our view is that we do not believe he has made any kind of final decision, or we don't know that he has made any final decision," he said.