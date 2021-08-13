U.S. dollar climbs amid economic data

NEW YORK, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:The U.S. Dollar increased in late trading on Friday as market participants digested a slew of economic data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.12 percent at 93.0358.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to 1.1729 U.S. Dollars from 1.1738 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to 1.3800 dollars from 1.3865 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was down to 0.7332 U.S. dollar from 0.

7372 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 110.46 Japanese yen, higher than 110.44 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was up to 0.9239 Swiss franc from 0.9218 Swiss franc, and it increased to 1.2527 Canadian dollars from 1.2507 Canadian dollars.

On the data front, U.S. initial jobless claims, a rough way to measure layoffs, registered 375,000 in the week ending Aug. 7, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level, the Department of Labor reported on Thursday. The reading was in line with market estimates.