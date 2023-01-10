U.S. dollar dips on bets of slower Fed rate hikes

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The U.S. Dollar weakened across the board in late trading on Monday as recent U.S. data fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of policy tightening.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.85 percent to 103.0010, following a 1.11-percent drop in the prior session.

In late New York trading on Monday, the euro was up to 1.0757 U.S.

Dollars from 1.0647 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound increased to 1.2202 U.S. dollars from 1.2098 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 131.57 Japanese yen, lower than 132.05 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar decreased to 0.9198 Swiss francs from 0.9276 Swiss francs, and it fell to 1.3366 Canadian dollars from 1.3434 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar was down to 10.3802 Swedish Kronor from 10.5199 Swedish Kronor.