UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Dips On Bets Of Slower Fed Rate Hikes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 01:20 PM

U.S. dollar dips on bets of slower Fed rate hikes

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The U.S. Dollar weakened across the board in late trading on Monday as recent U.S. data fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of policy tightening.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.85 percent to 103.0010, following a 1.11-percent drop in the prior session.

In late New York trading on Monday, the euro was up to 1.0757 U.S.

Dollars from 1.0647 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound increased to 1.2202 U.S. dollars from 1.2098 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 131.57 Japanese yen, lower than 132.05 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar decreased to 0.9198 Swiss francs from 0.9276 Swiss francs, and it fell to 1.3366 Canadian dollars from 1.3434 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar was down to 10.3802 Swedish Kronor from 10.5199 Swedish Kronor.

Related Topics

Dollar New York Euro From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

17 minutes ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

26 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.