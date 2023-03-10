UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Drops After Jobless Claims Data

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

U.S. dollar drops after jobless claims data

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The U.S. Dollar fell in late trading on Friday after data showed an uptick in U.S. jobless claims last week.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.34 percent to 105.3021.

In late New York trading, the euro was up to 1.0577 U.S. Dollars from 1.

0546 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.1911 U.S. dollars from 1.1841 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 136.16 Japanese yen, lower than 137.21 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was down to 0.9358 Swiss francs from 0.9411 Swiss francs, and it rose to 1.3823 Canadian dollars from 1.3799 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar increased to 10.7310 Swedish Kronor from 10.7174 Swedish Kronor.

Related Topics

Dollar New York Euro From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.