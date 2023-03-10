U.S. dollar drops after jobless claims data

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The U.S. Dollar fell in late trading on Friday after data showed an uptick in U.S. jobless claims last week.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.34 percent to 105.3021.

In late New York trading, the euro was up to 1.0577 U.S. Dollars from 1.

0546 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.1911 U.S. dollars from 1.1841 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 136.16 Japanese yen, lower than 137.21 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was down to 0.9358 Swiss francs from 0.9411 Swiss francs, and it rose to 1.3823 Canadian dollars from 1.3799 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar increased to 10.7310 Swedish Kronor from 10.7174 Swedish Kronor.