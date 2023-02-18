UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Edges Down As Euro, Sterling Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM

NEW YORK, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) --:The U.S. Dollar inched lower in late trading on Friday amid strength in the euro and the British pound.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.03 percent to 103.85.

In late New York trading, the euro was up to 1.0698 U.S. Dollars from 1.

0687 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound increased to 1.2049 U.S. dollars from 1.2010 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 134.14 Japanese yen, higher than 133.85 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar rose to 0.9245 Swiss francs from 0.9244 Swiss francs, and it climbed to 1.3468 Canadian dollars from 1.3429 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar increased to 10.4456 Swedish Kronor from 10.4317 Swedish Kronor.

