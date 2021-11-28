UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Falls Amid Rising Risk Aversion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

NEW YORK, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:The U.S. Dollar recorded a deep decrease in late trading on Saturday as demand for safe haven shot up.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.75 percent at 96.0468 in late trading.

The discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa sent jitters across global markets on Friday.

Surging demand for safe haven drove 10-year Treasury bond yield to 1.479 percent on Friday, down 16.2 basis points from the previous trading session.

Commodity-based currencies were in a free fall on Friday morning as the price of commodities plunged with global equities, said a note by foreign exchange and international payment solutions provider Tempus, Inc.

In late New York trading, the euro was up to 1.1313 Dollars from 1.1209 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.3335 dollars from 1.3321 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar decreased to 0.7118 dollar from 0.7185 dollar.

