U.S. Dollar Goes Down As Euro Rises On Higher Composite PMI

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 12:10 PM

NEW YORK , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The U.S. Dollar fell in late trading on Sunday as the euro advanced on improvement of composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) in the eurozone.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.03 percent at 101.8203 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.0976 Dollars from 1.0963 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was down to 1.2430 dollars from 1.2440 U.S. dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 134.2030 Japanese yen, lower than 134.34 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar decreased to 0.8931 Swiss francs from 0.8934 Swiss francs, and it increased to 1.3548 Canadian dollars from 1.3472 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar was down to 10.3126 Swedish Krona from 10.3189 Swedish Krona.

The eurozone flash composite PMI was 54.4 in April, up from 53.7 in March, according to data issued by S&P Global on Friday. Economists expected a reading of 54.0.

