UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Rebounds With Rising U.S. Treasury Yields

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 11:30 AM

U.S. dollar rebounds with rising U.S. Treasury yields

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) --:The U.S. Dollar bounced back in late trading on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields went up after the release of U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from a Fed official.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.59 percent at 101.6179 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro decreased to 1.0999 Dollars from 1.1046 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to 1.2414 dollars from 1.2523 U.S. dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 133.7870 Japanese yen, higher than 132.7800 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar increased to 0.8939 Swiss francs from 0.8882 Swiss francs, and it rose to 1.3360 Canadian dollars from 1.3339 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar rose to 10.3245 Swedish Krona from 10.2654 Swedish Krona.

Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed's governing board, said in a speech on Friday that there is a need to continue to raise interest rates because inflation is "still much too high."

Related Topics

Dollar New York Euro Swedish Krona From

Recent Stories

LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build ..

LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build long-term ties with Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber ..

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber Exercise - INDOPACCOM

12 hours ago
 Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte C ..

Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte Carlo

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.