U.S. dollar rebounds with rising U.S. Treasury yields

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) --:The U.S. Dollar bounced back in late trading on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields went up after the release of U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from a Fed official.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.59 percent at 101.6179 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro decreased to 1.0999 Dollars from 1.1046 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to 1.2414 dollars from 1.2523 U.S. dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 133.7870 Japanese yen, higher than 132.7800 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar increased to 0.8939 Swiss francs from 0.8882 Swiss francs, and it rose to 1.3360 Canadian dollars from 1.3339 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar rose to 10.3245 Swedish Krona from 10.2654 Swedish Krona.

Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed's governing board, said in a speech on Friday that there is a need to continue to raise interest rates because inflation is "still much too high."