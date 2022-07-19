U.S. dollar retreats as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :-- The U.S. Dollar fell in late trading on Monday as the euro and sterling appreciated.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.64 percent to 107.3660.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to 1.0154 U.S. Dollars from 1.0083 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound increased to 1.1953 U.S. dollars from 1.

1857 dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar rose to 0.6814 U.S. dollars from 0.6791 U.S. dollars.

The U.S. dollar bought 138.04 Japanese yen, lower than 138.55 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar fell to 0.9770 Swiss franc from 0.9780 Swiss franc, and it fell to 1.2964 Canadian dollars from 1.3034 Canadian dollars.

Market participants continue to assess the Federal Reserve's rate path amid surging U.S. inflation.