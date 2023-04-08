Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Rises After Key Jobs Report

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

U.S. dollar rises after key jobs report

NEW YORK,April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The U.S. Dollar strengthened in late trading on Friday following the release of the March U.S. employment report.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.27 percent to 102.0952.

In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.0907 U.S. Dollars from 1.0930 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to 1.2415 U.S. dollars from 1.2452 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 132.23 Japanese yen, higher than 131.

78 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar fell to 0.9040 Swiss francs from 0.9041 Swiss francs, and it was up to 1.3514 Canadian dollars from 1.3472 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar rose to 10.4588 Swedish Kronor from 10.4160 Swedish Kronor.

U.S. employers added 236,000 jobs in March, and the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent in February, the Labor Department reported on Friday. Economists had expected a gain of 239,000 jobs and a jobless rate of 3.6 percent, according to Refinitiv.

Related Topics

Dollar New York Euro February March From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.