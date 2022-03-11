U.S. dollar rises amid inflation data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, March (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The U.S. Dollar appreciated in late trading on Thursday as market participants digested the nation's inflation readings.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.55 percent at 98.5080.

In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.0991 U.S. Dollars from 1.1082 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was down to 1.3099 dollars from 1.3182 U.S.

dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar increased to 0.7366 U.S. dollar from 0.7320 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 116.09 Japanese yen, higher than 115.83 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was up to 0.9301 Swiss franc from 0.9262 Swiss franc, and it was down to 1.2759 Canadian dollars from 1.2825 Canadian dollars.

The above market reactions came as data showed that U.S. consumer inflation in February continued to rise at the fastest annual pace in 40 years.