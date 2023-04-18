U.S. dollar rises as more investors expect Fed hike in May

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) --:The U.S. Dollar continued to rebound in late trading on Monday after the release of U.S. economic data and more investors think the Fed will raise interest rate by 25 basis points in May.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.48 percent at 102.1082 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to 1.0926 Dollars from 1.

0999 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.2373 dollars from 1.2414 U.S. dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 134.3900 Japanese yen, higher than 133.79 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was up to 0.8988 Swiss francs from 0.8939 Swiss francs, and it rose to 1.3397 Canadian dollars from 1.3360 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar increased to 10.3568 Swedish Krona from 10.3245 Swedish Krona.