U.S. dollar rises as sterling, yen dip

NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) --:The U.S. Dollar strengthened in late trading on Monday amid weakness in the British pound and the Japanese yen.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.1 percent to 102.1140.

In late New York trading, the euro was up to 1.0860 U.S. Dollars from 1.

0854 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to 1.2371 U.S. dollars from 1.2396 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 130.66 Japanese yen, higher than 129.59 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar rose to 0.9223 Swiss francs from 0.9204 Swiss francs, and it decreased to 1.3383 Canadian dollars from 1.3384 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar weakened to 10.2548 Swedish Kronor from 10.2867 Swedish Kronor.