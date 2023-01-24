UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Rises As Sterling, Yen Dip

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 03:11 PM

U.S. dollar rises as sterling, yen dip

NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) --:The U.S. Dollar strengthened in late trading on Monday amid weakness in the British pound and the Japanese yen.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.1 percent to 102.1140.

In late New York trading, the euro was up to 1.0860 U.S. Dollars from 1.

0854 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to 1.2371 U.S. dollars from 1.2396 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 130.66 Japanese yen, higher than 129.59 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar rose to 0.9223 Swiss francs from 0.9204 Swiss francs, and it decreased to 1.3383 Canadian dollars from 1.3384 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar weakened to 10.2548 Swedish Kronor from 10.2867 Swedish Kronor.

Related Topics

Dollar New York Euro From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of ..

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of 2022

16 minutes ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

30 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamme ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

32 minutes ago
 President issues resolution to appoint members of ..

President issues resolution to appoint members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

33 minutes ago
 World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.