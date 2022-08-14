NEW YORK, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar appreciated in late trading on Sunday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.51 percent to 105.6310.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to 1.0269 U.S. Dollars from 1.

0327 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to 1.2141 dollars from 1.2201 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar rose to 0.7129 U.S. dollar from 0.7107 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 133.49 Japanese yen, higher than 132.95 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was down to 0.9417 Swiss franc from 0.9419 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.2777 Canadian dollars from 1.2760 Canadian dollars.