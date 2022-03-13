U.S. dollar rises on safe-haven demand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar appreciated in late trading on Friday as market participants sought safe havens amid the geopolitical risks over Ukraine.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.62 percent at 99.1230 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.0910 U.S. Dollars from 1.

0991 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to 1.3037 dollars from 1.3099 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was down to 0.7296 U.S. dollar from 0.7366 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 117.34 Japanese yen, higher than 116.08 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was up to 0.9347 Swiss franc from 0.9301 Swiss franc, and it decreased to 1.2726 Canadian dollars from 1.2759 Canadian dollars.