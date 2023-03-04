U.S. dollar slides after services PMI report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :-- The U.S. Dollar weakened in late trading on Friday, following the release of the February U.S. services report.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.

48 percent to 104.5242.

In late New York trading, the euro was up to 1.0634 U.S. Dollars from 1.0591 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.2045 U.S. dollars from 1.1943 dollars in the previous session.