U.S. dollar slips as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The U.S. Dollar moved lower in late trading on Tuesday amid strength in the euro and the British pound.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.15 percent to 104.4330.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to 1.0534 U.S. Dollars from 1.0502 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.2277 U.S. dollars from 1.2238 dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was up to 0.6975 U.S. dollars from 0.6952 U.S. dollars.