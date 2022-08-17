UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Slips As Euro, Sterling Rise

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

U.S. dollar slips as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar fell in late trading on Tuesday as the euro and sterling rebounded.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.04 percent to 106.5000.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.0172 U.S. Dollars from 1.0157 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.2090 U.S. dollars from 1.2055 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar increased to 0.7022 U.S. dollar from 0.7021 dollar.

