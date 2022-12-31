U.S. dollar slips as euro, yen climb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, Dec. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar fell in late trading on Friday, amid a momentum in the euro and the Japanese yen.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, dipped 0.32 percent to 103.5250.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.0699 U.S. Dollars from 1.

0676 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound traded flat at 1.2068 U.S. dollars.

The U.S. dollar bought 131.05 Japanese yen, lower than 132.96 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The greenback rose to 0.9249 Swiss francs from 0.9220 Swiss francs. The U.S. dollar decreased to 1.3533 Canadian dollars from 1.3539 Canadian dollars, and it weakened to 10.4338 Swedish Kronor from 10.4446 Swedish Kronor.