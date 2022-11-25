U.S. dollar slips as risk appetite improves

NEW YORK, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar weakened in late trading on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes boosted risk sentiment, limiting the appeal of the greenback.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.24 percent to 105.8180.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to 1.0417 U.S. Dollars from 1.

0403 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.2118 U.S. dollars from 1.2065 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 138.46 Japanese yen, lower than 139.45 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar increased to 0.9427 Swiss francs from 0.9419 Swiss francs, and it was down to 1.3335 Canadian dollars from 1.3360 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar fell to 10.3956 Swedish Kronor from 10.4586 Swedish Kronor.