UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Slips As Risk Sentiment Improves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 02:20 PM

U.S. dollar slips as risk sentiment improves

NEW YORK, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar retreated in late trading on Thursday as improved market sentiment bolstered demand for higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar and sterling.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.

66 percent to 101.8240.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to 1.0743 U.S. Dollars from 1.0659 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.2568 dollars from 1.2493 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar rose to 0.7256 U.S. dollar from 0.7188 dollar.

Related Topics

Dollar New York Euro Market From

Recent Stories

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

2 hours ago
 'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes lov ..

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes love, health and happiness for Wa ..

3 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per l ..

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per litre from June 3

3 hours ago
 Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

3 hours ago
 “who dream of dividing the country into three pa ..

“who dream of dividing the country into three parts to save their politics liv ..

3 hours ago
 PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.