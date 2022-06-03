U.S. dollar slips as risk sentiment improves

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar retreated in late trading on Thursday as improved market sentiment bolstered demand for higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar and sterling.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.

66 percent to 101.8240.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to 1.0743 U.S. Dollars from 1.0659 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.2568 dollars from 1.2493 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar rose to 0.7256 U.S. dollar from 0.7188 dollar.