U.S. Dollar Stays Nearly Flat

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

U.S. dollar stays nearly flat

NEW YORK, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) --:The U.S. Dollar stayed nearly flat on Monday, as investors were waiting for the U.S. inflation data this week.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.03 percent to 102.0423 in late trading.

The U.S. consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 percent during the second quarter, the Federal Reserve said on Monday.

Revolving credit grew at an annual rate of 7.1 percent, while non-revolving credit expanded at an annual rate of 3 percent. In June, consumer credit increased at an annual rate of 4.

3 percent.

Meanwhile, the Investor Movement Index (IMX) edged to 5.53 in July, up slightly from 5.46 in June, TD Ameritrade reported on Monday.

The IMX is TD Ameritrade's proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity in the markets.

German industrial production dropped 1.5 percent in June compared with the previous month, the German federal statistics office said on Monday, underlining the challenges faced by manufacturing amid a downturn in Europe's largest economy.

