UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Strengthens Amid Economic Data

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 06:50 PM

U.S. dollar strengthens amid economic data

NEW YORK, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :--:The U.S. Dollar rose in late trading on Sunday as market participants digested a slew of economic data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.19 percent to 101.8360.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to 1.0889 U.S. Dollars from 1.0914 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound increased to 1.2407 U.S. dollars from 1.2398 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 130.21 Japanese yen, higher than 129.

56 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar climbed to 0.9198 Swiss francs from 0.9178 Swiss francs, and it decreased to 1.3334 Canadian dollars from 1.3381 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar rose to 10.2691 Swedish Kronor from 10.2168 Swedish Kronor.

On the economic front, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday that U.S. gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, beating the consensus, but still down from 3.2 percent in the third quarter.

Related Topics

Dollar New York Euro Sunday Market Commerce From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

51 minutes ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

2 hours ago
 FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ i ..

FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ initiative in 2023

4 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.