- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
U.S. Dollar Ticks Down
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar inched lower in late trading on Tuesday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.01 percent to 103.6510 at 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT).
Recent Stories
3 killed, 1,002 injured in Punjab road accidents
Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements against Omicron variant
Imran has no moral ground to seek SC intervention on Cheema's removal: Marriyum
Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investment in livestock sector develop ..
Lighting fire, carrying flammables in forests' vicinity banned
U.S. dollar retreats from 20-year high
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Hungary's 1st female president takes office5 minutes ago
-
14 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo attack25 minutes ago
-
Sony logs record full-year sales but net profit dips5 hours ago
-
Flashpoints in Sri Lanka violence6 hours ago
-
Charles and Whitaker junior hope to keep families' Olympic tradition aflame7 hours ago
-
Record levels of hunger persist in Afghanistan: UN-backed report7 hours ago
-
Three decades after Pablo Escobar's death, drugs ravage Medellin8 hours ago
-
Philippine dictator's son wins landslide presidential victory8 hours ago
-
Ecuador prison riot leaves 44 dead, 108 on the run8 hours ago
-
South Korea's Yoon calls on North to give up nukes8 hours ago
-
Curfew in Sri Lanka after day of deadly unrest9 hours ago
-
Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron9 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.