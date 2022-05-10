UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Ticks Down

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

U.S. dollar ticks down

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar inched lower in late trading on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.01 percent to 103.6510 at 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT).

Related Topics

Dollar P

Recent Stories

3 killed, 1,002 injured in Punjab road accidents

3 killed, 1,002 injured in Punjab road accidents

23 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements again ..

Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements against Omicron variant

23 minutes ago
 Imran has no moral ground to seek SC intervention ..

Imran has no moral ground to seek SC intervention on Cheema's removal: Marriyum

23 minutes ago
 Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investme ..

Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investment in livestock sector develop ..

27 minutes ago
 Lighting fire, carrying flammables in forests' vic ..

Lighting fire, carrying flammables in forests' vicinity banned

50 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar retreats from 20-year high

U.S. dollar retreats from 20-year high

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.