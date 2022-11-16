- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
U.S. Dollar Ticks Down
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 01:10 PM
NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar fell in late trading on Tuesday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.24 percent to 106.4070 at 3:00 p.m. (2000 GMT)
Recent Stories
Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt
Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday
Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th November 2022
Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Gold drops slightly on profit taking1 minute ago
-
Sino-Pakistan to continue cooperation in disaster preparedness21 minutes ago
-
Haiti, UN launch 145 mln USD appeal for cholera, humanitarian relief31 minutes ago
-
U.S. stocks close higher31 minutes ago
-
Liftoff! NASA successfully launches mega Moon rocket42 minutes ago
-
Oil prices rise as traders assess demand outlook1 hour ago
-
U.S. stocks advance amid signs of easing inflation1 hour ago
-
A bluffer's guide to Proust 100 years after his death2 hours ago
-
Erdogan says he believes Ukraine grain exports will continue2 hours ago
-
Like Christmas: Trump fans delight in 2024 announcement2 hours ago
-
U.S. crude oil inventories down: API2 hours ago
-
Chinese mainland reports 1,568 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.