U.S. Dollar Ticks Down
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) --:The U.S. Dollar was down in late trading on Friday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.03 percent to 101.8203 at 3:00 p.m.
