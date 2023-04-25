UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Ticks Down

April 25, 2023

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :-- The U.S. Dollar decreased in late trading on Monday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.46 percent to 101.3522 at 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT).

