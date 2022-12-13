- Home
U.S. Dollar Ticks Up
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 02:30 PM
NEW YORK, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar rose in late trading on Monday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.31 percent to 105.1310 at 3:00 p.m. (2000 GMT).
