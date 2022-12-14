- Home
U.S. Dollar Ticks Up
Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 08:40 AM
NEW YORK, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar rose in late trading on Wednesday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.31 percent to 105.1310 at 3:00 p.m. (2000 GMT).
