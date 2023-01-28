UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Ticks Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 11:00 AM

U.S. dollar ticks up

NEW YORK, Jan. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The U.S. Dollar rose in late trading on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.09 percent to 101.9240 at 3:00 p.m. (2000 GMT).

