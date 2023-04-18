- Home
U.S. Dollar Ticks Up
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM
NEW YORK . (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The U.S. Dollar was up in late trading on Monday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.48 percent to 102.1082 at 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT).
