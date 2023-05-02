U.S. dollar ticks up

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) --:The U.S. Dollar was up in late trading on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.49 percent to 102.1527 at 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT).