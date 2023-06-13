- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
U.S. Dollar Ticks Up
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The U.S. Dollar rose in late trading on Tuesday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.09 percent to 103.6455 at 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT).
Recent Stories
UAE champions future-driven investments with digital principles: Omar bin Sultan ..
ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer patients children in several ..
UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offers condolences over victims of ..
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE an ..
Cyclone set to hit India's west coast and south Pakistan on Thursday
Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet semi-annual Emiratisation target ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
WTI crude futures settle lower41 minutes ago
-
Seeking to dodge French police, migrants eye UK shores51 minutes ago
-
BTS 'changed my life': Aussie fans make K-pop pilgrimage51 minutes ago
-
UK's pandemic inquiry opens as victims' relatives lash out1 hour ago
-
KSrelief's masam project dismantles 1,339 mines in Yemen1 hour ago
-
Grubhub lays off about 15 pct of workforce1 hour ago
-
Russian strikes kill 10 in Zelensky's hometown1 hour ago
-
Man held after three killed in UK's Nottingham2 hours ago
-
U.S. stocks close higher ahead of inflation data, Fed decision2 hours ago
-
New York tour boat capsizing leaves one dead, multiple injured2 hours ago
-
Vice minister of foreign affairs meets Vanuatu's tourism, trade minister2 hours ago
-
China's summer box office hits bln-yuan milestone in record time2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.