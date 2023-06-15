U.S. dollar ticks up

UrduPoint.com

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The U.S. Dollar rose in late trading on Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.09 percent to 103.6455 at 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT).

