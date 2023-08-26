- Home
U.S. Dollar Ticks Up
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2023 | 02:40 PM
Recent Stories
Babar Azam becomes highest run scorer in first 100 ODIs
Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact
PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led by Maryam Nawaz
Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian dialogue
Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour
9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November
Canada's Hay River town evacuated due to wildfires
Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subjects,exceptional achievements
Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-related measures in PCB role
Flood waters have gone but horror continues for children in Pakistan, UNICEF war ..
ECP assures to provide level playing field to all political parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2023
More Stories From Miscellaneous
WTI crude futures settle higher6 minutes ago
U.S. stocks close higher7 minutes ago
NASA and SpaceX crew of four blast off to ISS16 minutes ago
Gold falls on Fed Chair Powell's remarks16 minutes ago
Wildfires burn 60,000 hectares in Italy this year: industry association16 minutes ago
U.S agriculture futures closed mixed27 minutes ago
U.S. Oregon wildfire near reservoir threatens drinking water27 minutes ago
Gabon's Bongo seeks third term in nationwide poll36 minutes ago
Russia says two drones downed as Ukrainian shells wound four47 minutes ago
Canada trounce France on FIBA World Cup opening day1 hour ago
Shankule leads Ethiopian 1-2 in world women's marathon1 hour ago
China's newly registered ABS products hit 112.62 bln yuan in value last month1 hour ago