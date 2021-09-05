U.S. dollar weakens amid disappointing jobs report

NEW YORK, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:The U.S. Dollar slipped in late trading on Sunday after data showed the U.S. economy added back jobs at a far slower pace in August.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.21 percent at 92.0327.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to 1.1889 U.S. Dollars from 1.

1874 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.3879 dollars from 1.3839 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was up to 0.7458 U.S. dollar from 0.7403 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 109.62 Japanese yen, lower than 109.96 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar fell to 0.9132 Swiss franc from 0.9146 Swiss franc, and it decreased to 1.2513 Canadian dollars from 1.2554 Canadian dollars.