UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Donates Covid Vaccines To Georgia And Tajikistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 06:20 PM

US donates Covid vaccines to Georgia and Tajikistan

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The United States is donating doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Georgia and Tajikistan, a White House official said Thursday.

Tajikistan on Sunday will receive 1.5 million doses of the Moderna shot via the international vaccine distribution system known as Covax, while Georgia will get 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday in a bilateral donation, the official told AFP.

The United States wants to be the world's "arsenal" in the fight against Covid, this official said.

President Joe Biden has pledged to share 80 million doses of vaccine with the rest of the world.

Washington has pledged $2 billion to Covax, and also plans to buy 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for countries of the African Union and 92 other low income nations.

Besides the health aspect, vaccine donations from wealthy countries have a geopolitical angle.

China and Russia are suspected of using vaccine donations to win favor with poorer countries.

The United States, which has donated many doses to countries in Asia and this time is providing shots to two former Soviet republics, denies it is engaging in vaccine diplomacy.

"We are doing this with the singular objective of saving lives," the White House official said.

Related Topics

World Russia White House Buy Tajikistan Georgia United States Sunday From Share Asia Arsenal Billion Million

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

1 hour ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

2 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

4 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

4 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

4 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.