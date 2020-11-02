UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'done With The Chaos' Of Trump, Biden Says On Election Eve

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 11:10 PM

US 'done with the chaos' of Trump, Biden says on election eve

Cleveland, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The United States has had enough of the "chaos" of Donald Trump's presidency, Democratic challenger Joe Biden told an election eve rally Monday in Ohio.

"It's time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home," Biden told supporters at an event to get out the vote in bellwether state Ohio as he kicked off his final day of campaigning.

"We're done with the chaos! We're done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility," said Biden who pledged to get the coronavirus pandemic "under control" if he is elected.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump United States Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory ..

23 minutes ago

Aleem terms Sindh govt's decision to increase whea ..

23 minutes ago

FM, Finland counterpart discuss bilateral ties, wi ..

23 minutes ago

Dynamo Kiev lose nine players to virus for Barca c ..

26 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to bring inflation down befor ..

26 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister warns two district administrati ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.