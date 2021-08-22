US drafts airlines for Kabul rescue as deadline pressure grows

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Washington on Sunday said major airlines will help to evacuate tens of thousands of its citizens, those of other nations and Afghans, as chaos continues around Kabul airport a week after the Taliban seized control.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin enacted the rarely used Civil Reserve Air Fleet to order several airlines to help ease the bottleneck of people arriving from Kabul at US bases in the middle East, the Pentagon said.

Some 17,000 people have been evacuated by the US since August 14 but tens of thousands more remain in need of rescue for America alone.

"We're going to... work as hard as we can to get as many people out as possible. And as we approach that deadline, we'll make a recommendation to the president," Austin said in an ABC interview.

Bahrain's Gulf Air said a flight will carry evacuees from Isa Air Base to Dulles in Texas as part of the airlift.

Pressure is building on US President Joe Biden to extend the deadline.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that "it's mathematically impossible" to evacuate so many by the end of the month.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace expressed support for extending the deadline, warning that "no nation will be able to get everyone out" before August 31.

The Taliban on Sunday blamed the US for the chaos at the airport.

"There is peace and calm all over the country, but there is chaos only at Kabul airport," said Taliban official Amir Khan Mutaqi.

Afghans aboard a convoy of buses that was given a Taliban escort to Kabul's airport spoke on Sunday of the heartbreak of driving past huge crowds desperate to join them.

